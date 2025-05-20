Parents express safety concerns following lockdown at Edinburg North High School

Edinburg CISD officials are reassuring parents after a lockdown was triggered at Edinburg North High School Monday morning.

The lockdown went into effect following reports of a weapon on campus. The lockdown was lifted within 40 minutes after an investigation found “no credible threat” to students and staff.

During the lockdown, parents rushed toward the campus.

“Nobody tells us anything,” a parent said.

“You feel scared, you don't know how your kids are feeling, you don't know if it's under control,” Abigail Cruz said.

Edinburg CISD Police Chief said Ricardo Perez said the investigation began when a parent called the campus at 10:15 a.m. and claimed their child told them there may be a weapon on campus.

More parents called saying there was a weapon on campus and shots were fired, Perez said.

A lockdown was enacted at 11:38 a.m. Perez said it took over an hour to enact the lockdown from the initial report because investigators were trying to figure out if the threat was credible.

"It's the second incident that happened, and it makes you feel uncomfortable,” Cruz said. “It makes you feel like the school is not doing enough to protect their kids."

On May 6, Edinburg North High School student Kinzey Lira was arrested after police say they found a gun and a loaded magazine in his backpack.

The 18-year-old is now facing federal charges.

Perez said prank calls and threats ramp up as the end of the school year nears

“They want to get out early, and they don't want to be in school anymore because they already met their credits, but they still have to finish up the school year,” Perez said. “If the students see something, say something — and we will quickly investigate. We are not going to tolerate anyone coming in here to hurt our kids, I'll take a bullet for anyone if I need to."

