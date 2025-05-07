Bond set for Edinburg North student accused of bringing gun to campus

The Edinburg North High School student who was arrested Tuesday after an unloaded firearm was found in his backpack was also in possession of ammunition, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The student, identified as 18-year-old Kinzey Lira, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on state charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a prohibited place.

Bond for Lira was set at $100,000.

As previously reported, the student — identified in the complaint as Lira — was arrested on Tuesday after Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Police Department received an anonymous tip about the firearm.

According to the complaint, district officers searched Lira's backpack and found a Glock Model 17, 9mm caliber pistol, along with a magazine loaded with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

A probable cause affidavit said Lira told investigators he modified the weapon after buying it.

Following Lira's arrest, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive interviewed Lira. According to the complaint, Lira said he bought the gun a week ago and brought it to the school on Monday and Tuesday.

An ATF expert examined the Glock and determined that it was a firearm that was manufactured outside the state of Texas, and moved in interstate commerce, leading to a federal charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in a school zone.

Lira was being transported to the Hidalgo County jail following his arraignment. Federal court filings show Lira is set to make his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday morning.

Federal prosecutors also filed to have Lira released into the custody of U.S. Marshals.