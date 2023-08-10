Advanced Urgent Care hosting back-to-school drive-thru party in Weslaco

A back-to-school event happening this weekend in Weslaco is inviting students from all over to attend.

Advanced Urgent Care will be hosting a drive-thru party where they will be giving away hundreds of backpacks with school supplies and college students are welcome to stop by.

This is the second annual Back-To-School Drive-Thru Party the clinic hosts.

Owner of Advanced Urgent Care Karla Saenz says their goal is to help out as many students as they can.

The event is free and open to any student in the Rio Grande Valley.

Saenz says so far, they've collected around 800 backpacks to give out and each backpack will be filled with school supplies depending on the student's grade level.

"I feel like the more we give to these children, they will be better prepared for this school year, be able to succeed and who else in the community to support these children," Saenz said.

Sanez says to help college students get ready for their fall semester they will be raffling laptops, a mini fridge, TV and gift cards to Starbucks.

There will also be a separate raffle and goodie bags for students in elementary through high school. Students may also receive other necessary items such as school uniforms while supplies last.

The event will be in the parking lot of Advanced Urgent Care in Weslaco. It's scheduled for Sunday, August 13 from Noon until 2 p.m.

Students must be present in the car and if you're a college student don't forget your school ID and proof of enrollment.