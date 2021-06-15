Advocacy groups express concerns over Abbott’s plan to secure border

Gov. Greg Abbott's recently announced plans to arrest all migrants illegally crossing the border using local law enforcement have faced resistance from local advocacy groups.

RELATED: Valley advocacy group responds to Abbott's recent border remarks

On Tuesday, a crowd of community members and advocates filled the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court, urging Judge Richard Cortez to resist Abbott's efforts.

RELATED: Legal and policy experts react to Gov. Abbott's border security plans

Members of La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) say they're afraid the governor's actions will lead to more family separation.