AEP customers without power following Monday night storms
Storms that hit Monday night caused a lot of power outages in some parts of the Rio Grande Valley.
On Tuesday morning, thousands of people were without power. The majority of those outages are in the lower Valley and toward the coast.
At South Padre Island, more than 8,000 people are without power.
