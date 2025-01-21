AEP: More than 18,000 Valley customers experiencing weather-related outages
More than 18,000 Rio Grande Valley residents are without power due to "weather-related outages," according to AEP.
According to AEP's outage map, a total of 18,150 customers in the Valley do not have power with the majority being in the Hidalgo County area, totaling 13,813.
The electric company posted on their Facebook page that the cities seeing the most outages include Palmview, with 4,200 customers without power, and the Rio Grande City area, with 2,000 customers without power.
AEP said crews are responding to scattered outages and are working to restore service as soon as possible.
AEP customers who want to report an outage in their area can click here.
