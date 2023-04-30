AEP Texas crews continue to make storm restoration progress

AEP is still working to restore power to 38,500 customers still without power in the Valley after Friday's storm.

AEP says they have 400 line workers currently working on their restoration efforts. Friday's storm had wind gusts of over 70 mph, which knocked down power lines and utility poles.

AEP released an update on estimated times power will be restored to at least 95 percent of their customers.

The Edinburg, Mission and Pharr area should expect power restoration by 10 p.m. Sunday.

The McAllen area should expect power by noon on Monday, and the Port Isabel area should expect power by 4 p.m. Sunday.

These times do include the city and surrounding areas, according to the release. AEP says to remember these times are only projections and could change as restoration efforts continue.

AEP says if customers do see any downed power lines to stay at least 10 fee away as they can be energized or dangerous.