Agua SUD announces scheduled water service interruption

Photo credit: MGN Online

Customers with the Agua Special Utility District living on Abram Road and 4-Mile Line in western Hidalgo County will experience a water service interruption, according to a news release.

The water service interruption is set to start on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. and last through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4 a.m., the news release stated.

The shutdown is for “scheduled water system improvement,” the news release stated.

Customers with any questions are urged to call the Agua SUD office at 956-585-2459.