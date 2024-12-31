Airbnb using AI to flag ‘high-risk’ renters

Airbnb is using new technology to prevent damage to homes over the New Year's holiday.

AI technology is being used to flag "high-risk" renters the company says might throw parties.

Airbnb said these renters include young customers with little to no history of renting, and those who were only asking for one to three day reservations over the holiday.

One Airbnb property owner in South Padre Island told Channel 5 News she’d rather vet the guests herself.

“I'll look them up on social media, and you know as long as there's not a lot of pot and a lot of parties, they can actually end up being very good guests,” the property owner who asked to be identified as Doris said.

Airbnb does ask guests who were allowed to make reservations to sign forms promising not to host parties.

If they break those rules, they'll be removed from the platform.