Alamo city leaders working to regulate panhandling

Alamo city leaders are working to pass an ordinance that would regulate panhandling.

In Texas, it's not illegal to panhandle, but the Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza says over the past couple of months the city has received several calls about aggressive panhandlers. He says some are even blocking the flow of traffic.

Those safety concerns lead the commission to draft an ordinance to give disciplinary action.

"We are not fining someone who is panhandling, we are fining somebody that is obstructing movement or being aggressive towards a vehicle," Garza said.

If passed, the new ordinance would fine violators up to $500 and would result in a Class C Misdemeanor.

