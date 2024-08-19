Alamo Police Arrest 2 in Drug Bust

ALAMO – A Rio Grande Valley police department is warning the public about a silent killer plaguing our streets.

The Alamo Police Department says they’ve seen an increase in synthetic marijuana cases.

Erik Vasquez and Louisa Alonzo are facing felony drug charges after they allegedly showed up at a designated meeting spot with several bags of synthetic marijuana, says Alamo Police Chief Baudelio Castillo

The arrest on Monday led police back to a residence where they found more drugs and cash.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to a neighbor near the home where the arrests took place. She says she worried the dangerous drug could end up in her children’s hands.

Watch the video above for the full story.

