x

Alamo police identify victim in deadly weekend crash

Alamo police identify victim in deadly weekend crash
4 hours 36 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, June 03 2025 Jun 3, 2025 June 03, 2025 6:35 PM June 03, 2025 in News - Local
KRGV file photo of the crash.

A 47-year-old man was identified as the victim in a Sunday one-vehicle crash.

Christopher Jude Esparza Cisneros died after the vehicle he was in struck a utility pole on FM 495 and Alamo Road on Sunday afternoon, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.

Cisneros died at the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days