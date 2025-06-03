Alamo police identify victim in deadly weekend crash
A 47-year-old man was identified as the victim in a Sunday one-vehicle crash.
Christopher Jude Esparza Cisneros died after the vehicle he was in struck a utility pole on FM 495 and Alamo Road on Sunday afternoon, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.
Cisneros died at the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
