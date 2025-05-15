Alligator found at Port Isabel Detention Center relocated

An alligator spotted Thursday at the parking lot of the Port Isabel Detention Center was relocated, according to the South Padre Island Birding Nature & Alligator Sanctuary.

The 8’6” alligator was wrangled by the sanctuary’s gator rescue team and relocated to a “suitable” area.

“Part of our mission is to educate visitors about our local wildlife and encourage respectful coexistence with species of all kinds,” the sanctuary said in a news release. “We would like to remind everyone that it is always best to appreciate alligators from a distance and never feed wild alligators.”