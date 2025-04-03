Alligator found with arrow in its back on South Padre Island

An alligator with an arrow in its back knew exactly where to go for help.

The alligator was found just outside the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary on Thursday.

Staff members at the sanctuary took the alligator for treatment at Sea Turtle Inc., where the veterinary staff was able to remove the arrow shaft.

The metal arrow, however, was too far embedded for removal.

The arrow on the alligator’s back was an apparent sign of animal abuse.

“You see the best and the worst of people when you work with animals… especially with reptiles, anything that's not fluffy and doesn't have big sad eyes,” Jake Reinbolt with the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary said. “Those animals just don't get the treatment they deserve. I'd love to tell you this was the first time we've seen it happen, but we've seen some alligators that have been put through some terrible situations.”

Channel 5 News was told the gator would be OK and is unlikely to get an infection from the arrow wound because alligators are resistant to infections.

The South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary said the rescue comes as they expect more reports of alligator sightings throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Experts say because of the floods, gators may end up in unexpected places.

“That gave alligators a lot of access to move into places that they couldn't move to in the past,” Reinbolt said. “The water starts to recede, and these alligators wind up getting stuck in places that are a little too dry for them now."

The alligator will soon be released into the wild.

If you see an alligator, contact the Texas Game Warden.

Watch the video above for the full story.