Alligator found with arrow in its back on South Padre Island
An alligator with an arrow in its back knew exactly where to go for help.
The alligator was found just outside the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary on Thursday.
Staff members at the sanctuary took the alligator for treatment at Sea Turtle Inc., where the veterinary staff was able to remove the arrow shaft.
The metal arrow, however, was too far embedded for removal.
The arrow on the alligator’s back was an apparent sign of animal abuse.
“You see the best and the worst of people when you work with animals… especially with reptiles, anything that's not fluffy and doesn't have big sad eyes,” Jake Reinbolt with the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary said. “Those animals just don't get the treatment they deserve. I'd love to tell you this was the first time we've seen it happen, but we've seen some alligators that have been put through some terrible situations.”
Channel 5 News was told the gator would be OK and is unlikely to get an infection from the arrow wound because alligators are resistant to infections.
The South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary said the rescue comes as they expect more reports of alligator sightings throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
Experts say because of the floods, gators may end up in unexpected places.
“That gave alligators a lot of access to move into places that they couldn't move to in the past,” Reinbolt said. “The water starts to recede, and these alligators wind up getting stuck in places that are a little too dry for them now."
The alligator will soon be released into the wild.
If you see an alligator, contact the Texas Game Warden.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen mayor discusses storm recovery efforts
-
'Everything started floating away:' Volunteers cleaning up Sullivan City cemetery damaged by...
-
Storm debris cleanup continues in Harlingen
-
Dozens of meals delivered to residents affected by flooding in Green Valley...
-
Reservoir levels remain low despite recent storm
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football gearing up for inaugural spring game on April 17
-
Weslaco's Toby Perez signs with OLLU
-
PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo signs with Dubuque football
-
Brownsville Veterans guard Brianna Barnes signs with Coastal Bend
-
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state...