Alligator sighted near McAllen canal has been found, relocated
The alligator that was spotted near a canal in McAllen has been found.
The animal was first spotted on Monday near 2nd Street and Pecan Boulevard.
The city announced on Facebook that the alligator has since been relocated by professionals.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: How to do a digital detox
-
New chapter begins for historic Edinburg hotel
-
Illinois woman sentenced to 20 years in deadly Edinburg crash
-
Edinburg man now charged with murder in connection with father’s fatal beating
-
Large wallet prompts lockdown at Palmview High School, district says