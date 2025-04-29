x

Alligator sighted near McAllen canal has been found, relocated

4 hours 35 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, April 29 2025 Apr 29, 2025 April 29, 2025 8:30 AM April 29, 2025 in News - Local

The alligator that was spotted near a canal in McAllen has been found.

The animal was first spotted on Monday near 2nd Street and Pecan Boulevard.

The city announced on Facebook that the alligator has since been relocated by professionals.

