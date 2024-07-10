Alligators return to South Padre Island sanctuary following Beryl relocation

Dozens of gators returned to their home on Tuesday at the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary.

The 37 gators were moved from the sanctuary to Beaumont last week, when Beryl was first projected to have a major impact on the Rio Grande Valley.

PREVIOUS STORY: South Padre Island sanctuary relocating gators for potential storm activity

All the gators at the sanctuary are not wild gators. They were recovered in the wild as a nuisance, because they started associating people with food.