Allred, Cruz in the final stretch of U.S. Senate campaigns

The race for U.S. Senate is in the final stretch for Texas voters

Congressman Colin Allred is vying for incumbent Ted Cruz's Senate seat.

Both are making their final pitches to voters during the last week of early voting.

On Wednesday, Allred several campaign stops in the Rio Grande Valley, while Cruz focused his campaign efforts in Georgetown and Brenham.

“Both of them want to maximize their prospective Democratic and Republican turnout, and so they are going to places they believe they have a good place in targeting those types of Republican and Democratic voters,” Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said. “Allred is going to places where there are Latino voters that tend to vote Democratic, like down in the Valley, whereas Cruz is going to the suburbs."

While Allred was in the Valley, Channel 5 News sat down with him to ask what his plans are to tackle key issues, such as like the economy.

“We want to make sure we bring back the child tax credit, which was helping so many working families and was contributing to cutting child poverty in Texas," Allred said. “We want to make child care affordable and more housing affordable."

When it comes to the border, Allred says he plans to work on improving the legal system.

“I will roll up my sleeves, and we will pick back up the bipartisan senate border bill that would have brought $20 billion of border security, and we will also fix our broken legal system,” Allred said.

Channel 5 News also reached out to Cruz’s team several times for an interview, but Cruz’s campaign team said he was not available. Channel 5 News also sent questions to Cruz to get written responses, but the responses were not provided by Wednesday night when this story went on the air.

On Monday, Cruz made a campaign stop in Conroe and said when it comes to border security, he has the experience to help.

“There is no greater threat to our security than the chaos at our southern border right now,” Cruz told the crowd in Conroe. “I worked hand in hand with President Trump to secure the border, and we achieved incredible success."

Cruz also made a campaign stop in McAllen on Oct. 22 where he discussed the state economy and plan to lower taxes.

“For 12 years, I’ve fought for jobs every day — number one — to lower taxes,” Cruz said. “I've worked hand in hand with President Trump on the 2017 tax cuts that produced the lowest unemployment in 50 years."

Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 1, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5

