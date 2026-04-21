Alton police arrest five teens in connection with house party assault
Five 18-year-olds were arrested in Alton in connection with a fight that occurred at a house party.
The incident happened on Saturday, April 11 in the 500 block of South Vega Street.
According to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez, on April 13, two victims reported being assaulted at the party. Following an investigation, five individuals were arrested.
Damian Hernandez, Jonathan Jared Salinas and Fabrizio Gael Maldonado are each facing two counts of assault causing bodily injury. Eduardo Rios and Fabian Rauda are facing one count of assault causing bodily each.
Perez said police are pending the arrest of one male juvenile who was positively identified. Investigators are also working to identify two additional suspects.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible.
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