Suspect apprehended following lockdown at Rivera Early College High School

A suspect has been apprehended following a lockdown at Rivera Early College High School.

The Brownsville Independent School District said the lockdown was initiated at around 8:51 a.m. Tuesday following reports of a student in possession of a weapon on campus.

A suspect was apprehended as a result of coordinated actions by the Brownsville ISD Police Department, the Brownsville Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies.

The district said students and staff were safe at all times.

As a result of the lockdown, STAAR End-of-Course testing that was scheduled at the high school for Tuesday, April 21, has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen addressed the lockdown in a Facebook post.

"I want to assure our residents that our officers responded immediately, handled the situation quickly and professionally, and were able to identify and arrest the individual involved before the situation could escalate," Cowen said. "Most importantly, everyone is safe. No one was harmed, and no injuries were reported."

The investigation is ongoing.