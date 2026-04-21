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Starbase city leaders approve projects aimed at expanding city

Starbase city leaders approve projects aimed at expanding city
2 hours 45 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 April 21, 2026 11:22 AM April 21, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

As Starbase continues to take shape, city leaders are planning for what comes next.

City commissioners laid out plans for growth. They didn't just focus on structure; they also approved projects aimed at expanding the city.

Commissioners signed off on a new Economic Development Corporation — a move meant to attract businesses, create jobs, and boost the local economy. 

They also signed off on budget changes, including funding for a community library and agreements that help support city services as the area continues to grow.

Funding for both the EDC and the library will come from the city until a bond can be secured for the EDC, which could happen within the next 10 months.

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