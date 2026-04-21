Starbase city leaders approve projects aimed at expanding city
As Starbase continues to take shape, city leaders are planning for what comes next.
City commissioners laid out plans for growth. They didn't just focus on structure; they also approved projects aimed at expanding the city.
Commissioners signed off on a new Economic Development Corporation — a move meant to attract businesses, create jobs, and boost the local economy.
They also signed off on budget changes, including funding for a community library and agreements that help support city services as the area continues to grow.
Funding for both the EDC and the library will come from the city until a bond can be secured for the EDC, which could happen within the next 10 months.
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