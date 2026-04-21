Made in the 956: 12-year-old San Benito native wins singing competition, recording contract

A young girl from San Benito is on her way to making it big.

She recently won an online singing competition that landed her a recording contract.

At just 12 years old, Emarii Garza is finding her voice and her love of music.

"I think singing is like a beautiful thing because it not only recognized me but so many other people who just love music," Garza said.

Garza is from San Benito and has been singing for years now. She recently won a competition called Buscando Las Estrellas. It was launched by a local online show called Aqui Entre Nosotros Con Julian Valdez.

"It was basically about how you can express yourself, even if it was theatre music or like Tejano, country, all that stuff," Garza said.

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For the competition, she performed a mix of classic and theatre songs.

"My favorite song that I did in the competition, is 'My Heart Will Go On' by Celine Dion," Garza said. "They were just so memorable and so passionate on how well known these songs are and I feel like we should keep that alive."

After winning the competition, Garza earned a one-year recording contract with a local company, a cash prize, among other rewards.

Now, Garza has two songs on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

"So the first one that i did was a cover song by Jennifer Peña called 'Pura Dulzera.' That song was my first ever song, cover song, and I was just really excited," Garza said.

Her second release is an original track called 'Reloj Sin Tiempo.'

Garza says she's proud to be from San Benito, a city known for producing artists like Freddy Fender, Narciso Martinez and country singer Charlie Crockett.

"People that come from San Benito can chase their dreams," Garza said. "Even though you start small, from a small little town, you can just grow into this huge amazing artist."

A guitar signed by Garza is now on display at the San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum. She hopes it inspires others to follow their dreams.

Emarii Garza is made in the 956.