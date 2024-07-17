Alton police: Decomposed body found in residence identified as missing person

A body found inside a home in Alton has been confirmed to be a male subject who was reported missing, according to the Alton Police Department.

Alton Police Chief Mark J. Perez said in a news release they were contacted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on July 4 about a missing person who was last seen living within Alton city limits.

Perez said the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation were following up on leads in reference to the missing person on July 12.

Their investigation led them to a residence at the 1800 block of East Juarez Avenue.

Investigators found a decomposed body of a male subject, who was later identified as 45-year-old Alan Israel Sanchez Herrera. Herrera was reported as a missing person, according to Perez.

"I would like to thank Sheriff J.E. Eddie Guerra and the Texas Department of Public Safety - Texas Rangers for providing unlimited resources to our agency during this investigation. This is yet another example of how information sharing and collaboration is an effective tool in combating the criminal element," Perez said.

Alton police are leading the homicide investigation with assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Division and the Texas Rangers.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Alton police at 956-432-0700.