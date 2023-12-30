Alton Police to Host Mental Health Course for Valley First Responders

ALTON – Firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians and dispatch; these people are the first to a scene, but once the scene is cleared, the memory remains.

Shootings and fatal accidents are the just some of the incidents first responders witness on a day-to-day basis.

For Norma Cano, her son doesn’t tell her much about his job as a firefighter, but she knows it’s tough. In terms of mental health, she says people might be too afraid to even bring it up.

In Alton, Police Chief Jonathon Flores is seeking to address this concern.

On Wednesday, the department will be hosting a six hour training course called "The Trauma of Being a Cop”, covering topics such as coping behaviors, dealing with stress and anxiety, public criticism and post-traumatic stress disorder.

All Rio Grande Valley first responders from any department are welcome. Contact Alton police at 956-432-0700 for more information.

