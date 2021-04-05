Alton police: Woman jumps out of moving vehicle, dies from injuries

A woman who jumped out of a moving vehicle over the weekend in Alton later died from injuries, according to a press release from the Alton Police Department.

On Saturday at about 6 p.m., Alton police responded to the 800 block of Bryan Road in Alton regarding an unresponsive female on the side of the road.

Reports indicate the woman, identified as 22-year-old Yvette Yvonne Hernandez, jumped out of a moving vehicle, according to the news release.

Police say they found Hernandez with serious bodily injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating Hernandez's death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at 956-432-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 956-584-8477.