Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy

Photo Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The Gonzales Police Department issued a Friday Amber Alert for a 12-year-old from Gonzales boy believed to be in grave danger.

Aaron McBeth was last seen Friday, April 9 wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with stripe on side, dark blue ball cap, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police are also searching for Sylvia Ashley Garcia, 32, in connection with his abduction. She is described as white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the release stated.

Those with information on the abduction are urged to contact the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8686.