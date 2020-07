Andderson Rocha Signs NLI to Central Methodist University

LOS FRESNOS - Andderson Rocha signing his NLI to play soccer for Central Methodist University.

Rocha was a mid fielder for Los Fresnos. During his time with the falcons, he received 1st team all metro and 1st team all district his senior year.

He plans on Majoring in computer science, wanting to pursue a career in programming.