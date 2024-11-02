Applications for McAllen's Teen Court Program now open

Applications for McAllen Municipal Court's Teen Court Program are now open.

The program will allow teens to volunteer as teen attorneys and jurors from December 2024 through April 2025. This program will offer teen offenders the opportunity to "dispose of their citations in a court of their peers," according to a news release from the city of McAllen.

The city said in lieu of a conviction and fees, teens are represented by teen attorneys and the case is tried by teen jurors.

As long as the teen offender completes the community service hours and any requirements assessed by the teen jurors, their charges are dismissed, and no fines are given, according to the news release.

Teens aged 14 years or older and live or attend school in the city of McAllen are eligible to apply for the program.

Applicants are limited to those enrolled in secondary education and will be required to attend one of two Teen Law School trainings in December. They will learn the requirements of the program and will be taught advocacy skills by local trial attorneys, according to the news release.

Applications are open through November 22 and those chosen will be notified no later than November 29.

To apply for the Teen Court Program, contact coordinator Vanessa Cano at 956-681-2900 or email at mmcteencourt@gmail.com.

To apply online, click here or scan the QR code in the video above.