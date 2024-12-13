Applications now open for digital literacy classes in Pharr

Some Rio Grande Valley residents say their loved ones struggle with using digital devices, such as smartphones and computers.

It’s an issue the city of Pharr said crews see on a daily basis.

“We take a look at the type of visits our staff do when they call us for tech support,” Pharr IT Director Jose Peña said.

A lot of those visits, Peña said, involve residents asking how to navigate new technology.

That’s why the city is launching a new digital literacy program that’s meant to teach residents basic computer and internet functions.

The program is a six-week course and is only open to Pharr residents.

“It begins with basic computer skills, it'll go into how to use email, how to surf the internet safely and how to use typical work environment type of software applications,” Peña said.

Each person who joins the course will receive a free laptop. Each laptop costs the city about $300.

“We were able to get brand-new devices, which was something we were targeting for, “Peña said. “So they're not refurbished, they're brand new. Our students will be able to unbox their own laptop and get it set up as if they just picked it up from the store."

The program and free laptops are made possible through grant money given to the city by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas.

The $3.2 million grant was awarded to the city in May 2024 for programs to improve educational spaces and bridge the digital divide.

There will be 20 total spots for people to register in English, and another 20 open spots for the Spanish course.

Classes are set to start in January. If you’re interested in joining the free program, you can call 956-402-2000, or register online here.

Watch the video above for the full story.