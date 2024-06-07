x

Applications open for McAllen teen court program

Applications open for McAllen teen court program
2 hours 21 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2024 Jun 6, 2024 June 06, 2024 10:00 PM June 06, 2024 in News - Local

A program in McAllen is helping teenagers with misdemeanor clear their records.

The McAllen Teen Court program takes the teens through a real-life court scenario.

Under the program, volunteer teens serve as jurors, bailiffs, and even attorneys representing their peers with a record.

The teens are taught the ins and outs of the court system.

The judge who oversees the program says it's a way to give teens a second chance.

To volunteer as an attorney or juror, you need to be a teenager living in the city and enrolled in school.

Teens who want their record cleared must have a Class C misdemeanor charge out of McAllen.  

Click here to apply online.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days