Applications open for McAllen teen court program
A program in McAllen is helping teenagers with misdemeanor clear their records.
The McAllen Teen Court program takes the teens through a real-life court scenario.
Under the program, volunteer teens serve as jurors, bailiffs, and even attorneys representing their peers with a record.
The teens are taught the ins and outs of the court system.
The judge who oversees the program says it's a way to give teens a second chance.
To volunteer as an attorney or juror, you need to be a teenager living in the city and enrolled in school.
Teens who want their record cleared must have a Class C misdemeanor charge out of McAllen.
