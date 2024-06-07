Applications open for McAllen teen court program

A program in McAllen is helping teenagers with misdemeanor clear their records.

The McAllen Teen Court program takes the teens through a real-life court scenario.

Under the program, volunteer teens serve as jurors, bailiffs, and even attorneys representing their peers with a record.

The teens are taught the ins and outs of the court system.

The judge who oversees the program says it's a way to give teens a second chance.

To volunteer as an attorney or juror, you need to be a teenager living in the city and enrolled in school.

Teens who want their record cleared must have a Class C misdemeanor charge out of McAllen.

