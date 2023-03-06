x

Aquí Entre Nos: La actriz Jena Malone revela ser víctima de agresión sexual

14 hours 55 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, March 06 2023 Mar 6, 2023 March 06, 2023 2:30 AM March 06, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Aquí entre nos
By: Tania Garza

La Actriz Jena Malone, conocida por su personaje en la exitosa saga de "The Hunger Games", usó sus redes sociales para revelar que había sido víctima de una agresión sexual mientras filmando la segunda parte de la saga.

Vea el video para el video completo.

