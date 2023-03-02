x

Aquí Entre Nos: Paramount revela nuevo avance de Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

5 hours 55 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, March 01 2023 Mar 1, 2023 March 01, 2023 7:31 PM March 01, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Aquí entre nos
By: Tania Garza

Paramount ha revelado un avance de algunas de las criaturas principales en Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Desde un "oso-búho, al monstruo "mimico", a una "bestia desplazadora" y un grupo de "devoradores de intelectos", la película parece estar llena de monstruos para llenar un manual.

La aventura comienza el 31 de marzo.  

Vea el video para el informe completo.

