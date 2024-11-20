Area Round Preview: Mercedes Tigers

The Mercedes Tigers are coming fresh off their bi-district round win against Sharyland.

They've now won five in a row after starting the season 3-3.

This marks the longest winning streak for the program since 2021.

This week, they'll have the daunting task of taking on the undefeated Alamo Heights Mules.

For the Tigers, it's all about feeling confident.

"Yeah, our kids are excited," Mercedes head football coach Roger Adame said. "They're playing with a lot of confidence, they're playing with a chip on their shoulder, so we're excited about this week."

"We're feeling pretty good, obviously we've got tough competition coming up," Mercedes senior quarterback Aaron Cortez added. "We just have confidence we can compete against anybody really."