Area Round Preview: PSJA Bears

The PSJA Bears took down the Harlingen Cardinals last week to advance to the high school football area round.

The team is also coming off a second straight district title.

Last season, they lost in this round of the postseason. It was a 36-14 defeat t to San Antonio Brennan.

This week they are hoping to change those fortunes and take the next step for the program.

It's a matchup with the Steele knights on Thursday night in San Antonio for the chance to advance.