Army investigating deadly La Grulla helicopter crash

The Army's top safety team is now investigating the deadly helicopter crash in La Grulla.

The crash happened in early March.

The safety team is from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center and is based in Alabama.

Three people died in the crash, including a valley border patrol agent.

A fourth person, Jacob Pratt, survived the crash and, at last check, was still hospitalized in McAllen.

