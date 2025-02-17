Arraignment set for suspect in deadly 2023 hit-and-run crash

A 22-year-old Weslaco man is set to go before a judge in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

Humberto Garza was arrested on a charge of collision involving death on November 2023. Hidalgo County court records say he’s set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

According to a previous report, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Mile 4 West Road near Mile 11 North near Weslaco on Sept. 23, 2023. Troopers found the body of Rames Gonzalez Jr. at the scene.

PREVIOUS REPORT: DPS search for suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

DPS said Gonzalez was walking northbound with his bike when he was hit by a black pickup truck. The driver of the pickup did not stop to help.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News shows that Garza was identified as the driver of the vehicle after several individuals came forward and stated that they were present when Garza “admitted to driving the Toyota during the accident.”

Garza had allegedly been in downtown McAllen the night before the crash and taken the truck from a friend to drive home, the complaint stated.

The truck was found with front end damage, and what troopers believed to be blood on one of the headlamps, according to the complaint.

Garza’s phone records showed he was near the scene of the crash when the accident happened, the complaint added.

Hidalgo County court records show Garza was indicted in connection with the crash on Dec. 5, 2024. It was not immediately clear why it took nearly a year to indict him following his arrest.