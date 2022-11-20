Arrest made in connection with Starr County robbery

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with a Thursday robbery in Starr County, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

Noel Silva Jr. was arrested on charges of burglary with intent to commit a felony and engaging in organized criminal activity following a home invasion, according to a news release.

According to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Navajo Street and Alvarez Road Thursday night in reference to an aggravated robbery.

The 24-year-old male victim told deputies he heard loud knocking at the door and when he opened it saw a man with a Pizza Hut box and a handgun.

“The suspect then pushed him inside the home and began to struggle,” the news release stated, adding that several rounds went off in the struggle. “Several other individuals entered the home and tied his wrists together with zip ties.”

The news release didn't say what was stolen in the robbery.

The suspects were seen driving off in a white Challenger with a white window sticker on the rear window.

A second suspect was seen on video wearing light blue jeans, a blue striped polo shirt, a light gray jacket and a red or orange ski mask, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information are urged to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 487-5571.