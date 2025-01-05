As cold front approaches, Palm Valley Animal Society asking for donations

More than 900 animals call the Palm Valley Animal Society home.

A majority of their dog kennels are outside the building, and the shelter is doing what they can to prepare for an approaching cold front.

CHECK OUT THE FORECAST FROM OUR FIRST WARN 5 WEATHER TEAM HERE

But the Palm Valley Animal Society says they say they can't prepare without your help.

"Monetary donations… and we are always looking for a lot of blankets —which is a year round thing. When it's cold, that's when we need it the most,” PVAS Community Engagement Manager Jay Garza said.

PVAS said donations are always extremely low this year, and the warehouse where they store donations have empty shelves where blankets and beds should be.

The lack of donations impacts the shelter's ability to buy the animals what they need and keep them warm and dry.

"Eighty percent of our animals are housed in a somewhat outdoor facility, they are exposed to the weather. That is a year round situation,” Garza said.

Another way to help PVAS besides providing monetary donations is by volunteering your time.

While PVAS said they’re hopeful to receive all the donations in time to keep the animals warm ahead of the cold weather, the best opportunity for the dogs to get out of the cold would be if fosters stepped up.

To donate, or to learn how you can foster an animal, go to the Palm Valley Animal Society website.

Watch the video above for the full story.