As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - A suburban Dallas mayor is fighting the coronavirus on two fronts: at home and in the city. Just days after McKinney Mayor George Fuller imposed a stay-at-home order on the city's 200,000 residents, his 19-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Although Fuller says he's had an overwhelmingly positive response from McKinney residents about the executive order, one local man objected and sued to lift the restriction. A judge has tossed his request. Fuller meanwhile says his daughter was feeling a little better on Tuesday, and was able to smile rather than cry when they connected on FaceTime.

