Attorney: former Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputy is 'suspect' in DEA investigation

A deputy abruptly resigned from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday amid an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Deputy Baldemar Cardenas resigned on March 16, according to information released by the Sheriff’s Office.

The DEA apparently considers Cardenas a “suspect,” said attorney Rick Salinas of Mission, who represents him.

“I’m trying to find out what’s going on,” Salinas said, adding that he didn’t know any details about the investigation.

Special Agent Sammy Parks, a spokesman for the DEA, declined to comment.

Cardenas worked for the Alton Police Department and the Hidalgo Police Department before joining the Sheriff’s Office in September 2015, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records. He also served as a reserve officer in Helotes, a small town northwest of San Antonio.

Faced with an internal affairs investigation, Cardenas resigned in lieu of termination, according to information released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Cardenas hasn’t been arrested or charged with any crime.