Authorities Detain 2 at Motel nearby La Plaza Mall

MCALLEN – Police rushed towards a motel as panic started to brew at La Plaza Mall across the street.

KRGV photojournalist Sergio Puente spotted police running on foot across the street as he arrived at the mall around 1:08 p.m. Saturday.

SWAT teams and police from various nearby departments surrounded the Studio 6 Motel.

They had blocked roads from 2nd to 8th streets.

Authorities were seen walking two people in handcuffs.

McAllen police spokesperson John Saenz says at the moment they don’t have any information to release on who the ones detained were or what was happening.

