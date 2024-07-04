Authorities investigating cases of individual shark attacks at South Padre Island

Authorities have received reports of four shark attacks at South Padre Island.

One report came in at around 11 a.m. of a man suffering a severe shark bite to the leg near the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard.

According to city of South Padre Island spokesperson Nikki Soto, the South Padre Island fire and police department provided immediate treatment to the victim, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden Captain Chris Dowdy said there have been two cases of actual shark bites.

Dowdy said a third case was a man who got bitten and then kicked the shark; he received stitches. The fourth case was a person who was grazed by the shark and only received minor injuries.

He said they believe those attacks are associated with the same shark. The shark has since escaped to open waters, and there are no plans to contain it at this time.

The conditions of the two bite victims are unknown.