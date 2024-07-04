x

Authorities investigating shark bite at South Padre Island

2 hours 50 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, July 04 2024 Jul 4, 2024 July 04, 2024 12:33 PM July 04, 2024 in News - Local

South Padre Island Police Department received a report of a severe shark bite to the leg near the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard.

According to city of South Padre Island spokesperson Nikki Soto, the call came in at around 11 a.m. The South Padre Island fire and police department provided immediate treatment to the victim, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Soto said SPI beach patrol, fire and police departments are utilizing drones and patrolling the shoreline.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

