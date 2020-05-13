Authorities investigating shooting in Olmito, 3 injured

Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured three people in Olmito.

It happened at the corner of Palmito and Gay streets in Olmito.

Cameron County Sheriff's Department rushed to the scene after reports of gunshots in the neighborhood.

According to Sheriff Omar Lucio, three individuals, a woman and two men, were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

The sheriff added two individuals are suspected of the crime and that he’s confident the investigators will find the suspects soon.