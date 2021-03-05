Authorities Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver following Accident in Mission

MISSION – Authorities are searching for a driver who fled the scene after a head-on collision.

It happened in Mission near the intersection of Shary Road and Military Highway Wednesday morning.

Mission police and Border Patrol responded; two people were transported to the hospital.

When police arrived, the occupants of one of the vehicles started running – several of those passengers were in the country illegally.

Police are searching for the driver on hit-and-run charges; human smuggling charges could also be added.

No serious injuries were reported.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing has the details.

Watch the video above for more information.