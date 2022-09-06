Autopsy results show boy left inside vehicle at La Joya ISD school died of heat stroke, justice of the peace says

Preliminary autopsy results show that a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a La Joya ISD school last month died of heat stroke, according to Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Juan J.J Peña.

The boy was found inside a vehicle that belonged to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School on Aug. 25.

Officials say the boy and the staff member were related.

The La Joya Independent School District says the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services recommends parents or guardians practice the following habits to prevent leaving a child alone in a car:

• Make it a habit for everyone to get out of the car, even if you're only stopping for a moment.

• Always check the back seat before you get out of the car.

• Create reminders for yourself, such as putting your purse or phone in the back seat safely away from your child and keeping the diaper bag in the front seat beside you.

• If someone else drives your child, check in by phone or text to make sure your child arrives safely.

• Ask your child's caregiver or babysitter to notify you any time your child is more than 10 minutes late arriving.

