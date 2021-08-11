Back to School: Edinburg CISD prepares for back to school challenges

With the school year starting, school districts in the Valley - and nationwide - are set to handle the learning disadvantages of online learning during the pandemic.

Edinburg CISD Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas says faculty and staff are also preparing to deal with another issue when kids go back to the classroom.

"We know that our children have been impacted socially, emotionally,” Dr. Salinas said. “Children are children, they want to be around others. Quarantining our students at home without any friends, without interaction with others, is definitely a concern for us."

For those still on edge about in-person instruction, Dr. Salinas says school counselors are readily available for any student who needs them.

