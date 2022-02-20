Baile Del Sol kicks off 85th annual Charro Days Fiesta in Brownsville
The Charro Days Fiesta is officially underway in the city of Brownsville.
Baile Del Sol on Saturday kicked off the 85th year of the bi-national festival and the return of in-person celebrations.
"Charro Days is so important to the city of Brownsville," District 3 Commissioner Roy De Los Santos said. "It's a holiday that's born right here in our community."
The festivities will continue throughout the week and into the weekend.
