Baile Del Sol kicks off 85th annual Charro Days Fiesta in Brownsville

5 hours 16 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, February 20 2022 Feb 20, 2022 February 20, 2022 1:35 PM February 20, 2022 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

The Charro Days Fiesta is officially underway in the city of Brownsville. 

Baile Del Sol on Saturday kicked off the 85th year of the bi-national festival and the return of in-person celebrations.  

"Charro Days is so important to the city of Brownsville," District 3 Commissioner Roy De Los Santos said. "It's a holiday that's born right here in our community."

The festivities will continue throughout the week and into the weekend. 

