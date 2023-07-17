Beach litter clean-up efforts underway at South Padre Island

South Padre Island is the hot spot this summer, but some beach goers aren't leaving the beach as it was when they first show up.

The city is now asking everyone to be mindful of what they leave behind.

One of the main issues the island is seeing is holes left in the sand. Holes can be a safety hazard not only for other beach goers but for emergency crews too.

People across the state travel down to South Padre Island, expecting clear waters and a clean beach.

Island beach officials say they work hard to make sure the beach maintains its clean reputation, but lately they've been noticing one too many bad practices, like bringing glass.

"That does include Gerber for the kids, or any salsa or cheese bottles, just no glass in general when entering city limits for SPI," Ocean Rescue Lieutenant Pedro Casillas said.

The same goes for littering, do not leave your trash behind or bury it in the sand.

"If you don't follow these ordinances, we do have litter patrol out there enforcing these rules and no one wants to leave the beach with a citation," Casillas said.

Another thing to keep in mind, burying people in the sand can be fun, but you need to refill the hole when you're done.

"I know kids love digging holes, I don't blame them. I did it myself growing up, but make sure you cover them up whenever you're done. Just for beach goers that are going to be passing by you whenever you're not there anymore and also our beach vehicles in response to emergencies and cleaning the beach as well," Casillas said.

Officials say most people do a great job at cleaning up after themselves, but there are those few that need some reminding.

SPI officials also want to remind the public about barbecuing on the beach. People are allowed to do so, but are told to not leave the used charcoal in the sand. Instead, water it down and make sure it's completely cool before throwing it away.

