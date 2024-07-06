Beachgoers return to South Padre Island following Fourth of July shark attacks

A busy South Padre Island shoreline full of locals and visitors was seen on Friday as people continued to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Some of the beachgoers say they’re being cautious at the beach following Thursday’s shark attacks that injured four people.

Two of the shark attack victims remained hospitalized on Friday.

“I kinda don't want to get in the water today, I'm barely getting in right here,” Forth worth resident Frida Barron said. “I don't even want to get knee-deep, I'm just paranoid.”

Others enjoyed swimming in deeper waters.

“I didn't come all the way from San Antonio just to be sitting on the beach,” Enaro Rodriguez said.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. is reminding people to be careful when hitting the water

“We need to remember that we're in their neighborhood and be mindful of that,” Trevino said. “Because this doesn't happen on a regular basis, I think people perhaps take it for granted thinking that there aren't sharks out there, but there are sharks out there in the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico.”

According to a Friday news release from South Padre Island, a 35-year-old male from La Vernia is out of surgery and in stable condition. A 49-year-old male from Celina was treated and discharged on Thursday. A 47-year-old female from Celina is out of surgery and in stable condition.

A fourth person received minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the release.

