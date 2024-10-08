Bee County deputy charged in connection with Mission shooting

A 24-year-old deputy with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office was arraigned Tuesday in Mission after police say she shot at another vehicle following an altercation.

Gesselle Alvarado was charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

A second individual —19-year-old Billy Joe Hernandez — was also arrested by the Mission Police Department and faces the same charges.

According to policer spokesman Art Flores, officers responded to a vehicle that was shot at by the occupants of a black 2013 Dodge Challenger on the expressway between Conway Avenue and Los Ebanos Road Monday at around 2:26 a.m.

A short while later, police conducted a traffic stop at the 300 block of South Inspiration Road on the Dodge Challenger that was driven by Hernandez, with Alvarado as his passenger.

A weapon was found underneath the seat of the passenger, Flores said.

According to Flores, the incident started in McAllen when Alvarado displayed her weapon at a group of people. She and Hernandez are accused of following the group to Mission where the shooting happened.

Following her arrest, Alvarado was fired from her job with the sheriff's office, according to Corpus Christi ABC affiliate KII-TV

Bond individuals had their bonds set at $40,000 each.